Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to bench
Beverley (wrist) returned to the Clippers' bench Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Beverley took a visit to the locker room after injuring his wrist during a hard fall in Saturday's contest. Although he's cleared to return to the contest, his wrist injury will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days.
