Beverley returned to the Orlando bubble Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Beverley left the bubble on Tuesday to tend to a family situation, but he made his way back to Florida on Sunday and will now be subject to a mandatory quarantine period. If all goes as planned, Beverley should be cleared in time for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
