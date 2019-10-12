Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to practice Saturday
Beverley (rest) returned to practice Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley, who missed Thursday's tilt with the Nuggets due to rest, returned to practice Saturday. The rest was related to a minor back issue but everything appears to be resolved. Barring any setbacks, Beverly should play in Thursday's game against Dallas.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out to rest•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Uninspiring start to the preseason•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returning to Clippers•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Finishes season strong•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Crucial double-double in upset win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Tenacious as ever in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.