Beverley (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Beverley departed Sunday's win over OKC early due to soreness in the knee, so the Clippers will play it safe and hold the veteran out of action Tuesday. Los Angeles will also be without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who entered the league's health and safety protocols Monday.
