Beverley (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley's absence will mark his eight straight game missed due to an ailing right knee. His next chance to return to action will come Monday versus Milwaukee.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Missing two-game road trip•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Still sidelined Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Set to miss three-game trip•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Efficient in loss•