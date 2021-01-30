Beverley (knee) won't play Sunday against the Knicks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Beverley will miss a fourth straight game due to right knee soreness. Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams should continue to see increased run for the Clippers in his absence.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Remains out Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Could miss entire road trip•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ticks off multiple categories in win•