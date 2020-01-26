Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Sunday
Beverley (groin) will not play Sunday against the Magic.
Beverley was initially listed as questionable, and the Clippers' latest report now gives him an "out" designation. It'll be the third straight absence for the veteran, who's missed games against Atlanta and Miami.
