Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Wednesday
Beverley (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Beverley injured his groin during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks and will miss at least one game as a result. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Paul George (hamstring) also sidelined Wednesday, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder -- among others -- are candidates to see increased roles.
