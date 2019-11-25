Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 10 points in win
Beverley totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over New Orleans.
Beverley reached double-figures for the fourth time this season while providing his usual pesky defense. While the veteran guard starts and sees 30.1 minutes per game, his forte is not his statistical production. Through 15 games this season, Beverly's averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. While his line's serviceable, there are likely better options than Beverley in most formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Steals the spotlight in victory•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't play Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...