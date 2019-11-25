Beverley totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

Beverley reached double-figures for the fourth time this season while providing his usual pesky defense. While the veteran guard starts and sees 30.1 minutes per game, his forte is not his statistical production. Through 15 games this season, Beverly's averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. While his line's serviceable, there are likely better options than Beverley in most formats.