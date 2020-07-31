Beverley tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 loss to the Lakers.
Beverley came off the bench for the Clippers in making his resumption debut. After arriving in Orlando only two days prior, this was simply a case of Beverley being eased back into action. The tenacity and aggression were both there for the veteran and his playing time should trend up over the next few games.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Active but not starting•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially playing in opener•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Non-participant in shootaround•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially questionable for opener•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: 'Maybe' for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Returns to Orlando•