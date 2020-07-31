Beverley tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 103-101 loss to the Lakers.

Beverley came off the bench for the Clippers in making his resumption debut. After arriving in Orlando only two days prior, this was simply a case of Beverley being eased back into action. The tenacity and aggression were both there for the veteran and his playing time should trend up over the next few games.