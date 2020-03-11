Beverley finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-107 victory over the Warriors.

Beverley continues to see reduced minutes as he works his way back from injury. The Clippers are going to be very careful moving forward given Beverley's assumed importance for the upcoming playoffs. The arrival of Reggie Jackson has given the Clippers more freedom in terms of being able to limit Beverley which is great for their finals chances but disappointing when it comes to his fantasy value.