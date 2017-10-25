Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win

Beverley scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 win over the Jazz.

He also committed seven turnovers, but they don't detract much from what was otherwise an excellent performance. Beverley already has 10 steals through three games, and with Milos Teodosic (foot) out indefinitely, the former Rocket's assist totals (and his TOs) should continue to climb as he takes on more distribution duties.