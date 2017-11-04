Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores season-high 23 points in loss
Beverley collected 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 loss to Memphis.
Beverley tallied a season-high 23 points over 38 minutes in a losing effort on Saturday. Despite shooting 44.4 percent from the field, Beverley made only one-of-eight attempts from beyond the arc. Shooting 44.1 percent from beyond entering Saturday, the Clippers guard will look to stop a potential three-point slump against Miami on Sunday.
