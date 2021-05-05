Beverley posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 win over the Raptors.

Tuesday marked Beverley's first appearance since April 8, when he suffered a fracture in his hand/wrist. He was on a minutes limit Tuesday, which will likely be increased in upcoming games. On the season, the veteran has averaged 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.4 minutes.