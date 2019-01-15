Beverley totaled just three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) but added 11 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

The veteran outpaced starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by 12 minutes of playing time and was exponentially more productive. Beverley's rebounding tally was a season high, while his assist total was his best since Dec. 17. Beverley continues to be minimally involved on the offensive end, however, putting up five or fewer shot attempts in eight of his last nine games. While he's still good for the occasional double-digit scoring performance, his capped production keeps his fantasy viability limited to very deep formats at present.