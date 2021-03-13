Beverley (knee) isn't expected to travel for the Clippers' upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Sunday at the Pelicans, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old has officially been ruled out for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, per Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com, and it appears he'll receive treatment for his knee rather than travel with the team this week. Beverley suffered the knee injury during Thursday's matchup with the Warriors, and he dealt with issues in the same knee earlier this season. Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams and Terrance Mann could split work at the point in the meantime for the Clippers. Beverley's next chance to take the court should come next Saturday versus the Hornets.