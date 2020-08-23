Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that Beverley (calf) won't be available Sunday in the team's Game 4 matchup with the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rivers noted that he didn't have an update on Beverley's recovery from the left calf strain, so the 32-year-old looks like he could be in real danger of missing additional action beyond Sunday. With Beverley sidelined for a third straight contest, Landry Shamet and Reggie Jackson once again look on track to handle most of the minutes at point guard for Los Angeles.