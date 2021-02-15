Beverley is unavailable and will rest Monday against the Heat, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 20 minutes Sunday, but he'll rest for the second half of the back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) are also out, leaving the Clippers without most of their regular starting five. Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard figure to be relied upon in the backcourt.