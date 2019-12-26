Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sniffs double-double
Beverley had eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win at the Lakers.
Beverley came just two points and one rebound shy of a double-double, but he played a big role on the team's late comeback due to his gritty defense, highlighted by the fact he forced LeBron James to commit a turnover with less than four seconds on the block and when the star forward was ready to shoot what could have been a game-tying three-pointer. That said, Beverley is not much of a fantasy asset since he never stands out in any particular category, and should be a streaming alternative -- at best -- in most formats.
