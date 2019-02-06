Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Solid night in win
Beverley totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.
Beverley has proven to be a strong fill-in for Danilo Gallinari (back), averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game in his nine starts prior to Tuesday. Beverley, once regarded as primarily an irritant on defense, has shown that he can produce on offense, although he's still averaging 3.4 fouls per game this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Offensive contributions continue in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Another double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears triple-double Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Excels in spot start•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will start Sunday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...