Beverley totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Beverley has proven to be a strong fill-in for Danilo Gallinari (back), averaging 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game in his nine starts prior to Tuesday. Beverley, once regarded as primarily an irritant on defense, has shown that he can produce on offense, although he's still averaging 3.4 fouls per game this season.