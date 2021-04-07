Beverley (knee) will start Tuesday against the Trail Blazers and be on a minutes limit, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Tuesday marks Beverley's first game since March 11, so it's understandable for his workload to be reduced. His return could cut into the roles of Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Upgraded to questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Remains out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Still out Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Saturday•