Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Starting Saturday
Beverly will get the start Saturday against the Cavaliers.
After a one game absence due to a minor hip injury, Beverly will return to his usual starting role. Across 75 games this year, the 7th-year guard's averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 27.6 minutes.
