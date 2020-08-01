Beverley will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans will remain on a minutes limit, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Beverley came off the bench and played 16 minutes during Thursday's opener against the Lakers, posting 12 points, one rebound and one assist. Reggie Jackson will head to the bench for Saturday's contest as a result of Beverley starting.
