Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Starting Tuesday
Beverley will enter the starting lineup Tuesday against Denver, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Doc Rivers is testing out a Beverley, Avery Bradley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander backcourt Tuesday. In 47 total preseason minutes, Beverley has accumulated 16 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Resting Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Tallies 12 points in preseason opener•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to return to basketball activities•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out for season following knee surgery•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: To miss extended time with knee injury•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores nine points in return•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.