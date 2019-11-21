Beverley finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 victory over the Celtics.

Beverley was everywhere for the Clippers on Wednesday, contributing across the board including a career-high 16 rebounds. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard was the headline act but it was Beverley who shone in the overtime victory. Both he and Marcus Smart only strengthened their claims as to the best defensive point guards in the league. Beverley is sitting outside the top-150 in standard leagues but is certainly a player to consider in 12-team formats. His production will wax-and-wane from one game to the next but performances such as this demonstrate what he is capable of.