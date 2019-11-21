Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Steals the spotlight in victory
Beverley finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 victory over the Celtics.
Beverley was everywhere for the Clippers on Wednesday, contributing across the board including a career-high 16 rebounds. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard was the headline act but it was Beverley who shone in the overtime victory. Both he and Marcus Smart only strengthened their claims as to the best defensive point guards in the league. Beverley is sitting outside the top-150 in standard leagues but is certainly a player to consider in 12-team formats. His production will wax-and-wane from one game to the next but performances such as this demonstrate what he is capable of.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.