Beverley (knee) will not play Monday against Atlanta, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with right knee soreness. Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams and Terance Mann should see increased run once again Monday.
