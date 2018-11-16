Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Strong complementary effort in win
Beverley pitched in 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday.
The full line represented one of Beverley's best all-around efforts of the season, and it included his third double-digit scoring tally in the last five games. The seven rebounds were also a monthly high for Beverley in that category, as he continues to offer serviceable production across the stat sheet on some nights. His scoring does go through a fair share of ups and downs, however, so his overall fantasy value certainly falls in the latter half starting point guards around the league.
