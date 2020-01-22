Beverley has been ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with a groin injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Beverley was on his way to a productive night before picking up the injury, as he tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in just 15 minutes. The Clippers will finish off a back-to-back set Wednesday in Atlanta, so Beverley could have a tough time gaining clearance for that contest due to the quick turnaround. If Beverley is forced to sit out, Lou Williams could slot in as the starting point guard, with Derrick Walton potentially seeing added minutes off the bench.