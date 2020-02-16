Play

Beverley (groin) took part Saturday in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, getting eliminated in the first round by Toronto's Pascal Siakam.

Beverley had missed the Clippers' last four games prior to the All-Star break due to a sore right groin, but his ability to take part in Saturday's competition offers hope that he'll be ready to go when the Clippers open their second-half schedule Feb. 22 versus the Kings. Expect the Clippers to provide an update on Beverley's health once the team resumes practicing within the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories