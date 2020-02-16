Beverley (groin) took part Saturday in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, getting eliminated in the first round by Toronto's Pascal Siakam.

Beverley had missed the Clippers' last four games prior to the All-Star break due to a sore right groin, but his ability to take part in Saturday's competition offers hope that he'll be ready to go when the Clippers open their second-half schedule Feb. 22 versus the Kings. Expect the Clippers to provide an update on Beverley's health once the team resumes practicing within the next few days.