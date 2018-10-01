Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Tallies 12 points in preseason opener
Beverley scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 25 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 110-91 exhibition victory over the Sydney Kings.
Beverley made his first appearance in a competitive setting since Nov. 20 after missing most of his inaugural season with the Clippers due to a meniscus injury and microfracture of his right knee that required surgery. The point guard was cleared to resume full basketball activities earlier this summer and doesn't look as though he'll face any restrictions when the regular season opens Oct. 17. The Clippers have a bevy of backcourt depth that could hurt Beverley's minutes count, but he's at least likely to open the campaign in a starting role ahead of Milos Teodosic and rookie first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
