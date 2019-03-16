Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Teases triple-double in victory
Beverley produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Bulls.
Beverley was within sight of a triple-double Friday, helping the Clippers to their sixth win from their last seven games. After a slow start to the season, Beverley has emerged as a difference maker in many leagues, thanks to his ability to put up numbers across the board. He is not going to score like this every night but typically sees enough playing time to have standard league value.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Productive night Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Heats up from distance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Solid night in win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...