Beverley produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Bulls.

Beverley was within sight of a triple-double Friday, helping the Clippers to their sixth win from their last seven games. After a slow start to the season, Beverley has emerged as a difference maker in many leagues, thanks to his ability to put up numbers across the board. He is not going to score like this every night but typically sees enough playing time to have standard league value.