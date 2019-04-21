Beverley totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Warriors.

Beverley ended with a double-double Sunday, adding three blocks in what was a much-improved effort when compared to his previous outing. That being said, it was not enough as the Clippers fell by eight points, moving to within one loss of a round-one exit. Beverley has certainly left his mark on the series and has proven himself to still have value over the back half of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...