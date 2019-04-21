Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Tenacious as ever in loss
Beverley totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Warriors.
Beverley ended with a double-double Sunday, adding three blocks in what was a much-improved effort when compared to his previous outing. That being said, it was not enough as the Clippers fell by eight points, moving to within one loss of a round-one exit. Beverley has certainly left his mark on the series and has proven himself to still have value over the back half of the season.
