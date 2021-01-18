Beverley posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block across 26 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-96 win over the Pacers.

The blowout contributed to Beverley and the other four Los Angeles starters having their minutes suppressed, but the veteran point guard still provided useful across-the-board production in the win. Beverley doesn't offer standout numbers in any one area, but his averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game make him worthy of consideration in 12-team leagues.