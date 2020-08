Beverley (calf) is expected to be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 3 against Dallas, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This news comes straight from the mouth of head coach Doc Rivers, who confirmed that Beverley will not take part in Thursday's practice. That is not the most positive indication, though the Clippers are holding out hope that the defensive-minded point guard could be back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's Game 2 loss.