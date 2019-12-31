Clippers' Patrick Beverley: To miss multiple contests
Beverley (wrist) is expect to miss at least a few games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Beverley has already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, and it appears he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more games as a result of a right wrist injury. Expect the point guard to remain out for Thursday's contest with the Pistons and possibly longer.
