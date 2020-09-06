Beverley will remain on a minutes restriction for Monday's Game 3 against Denver, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Beverley missed a string of five straight games during the first round, and the Clippers have been cautious in easing him back into action. The defensive-minded guard played just 12 minutes in Game 1 against Denver before seeing 15 minutes in Saturday's Game 2, from which he was ejected late in the contest. Beverley could see his workload extended in Game 3, but it sounds like if that's the case it would be only a slight bump.