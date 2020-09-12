Beverley produced 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Denver.

Beverley saw his playing time increase to 27 minutes Friday, the most he has played since early February. Unfortunately, his production did not follow suit and the Clippers threw away a 16 point lead and will now have to play a Game 6 against a Nuggets team with nothing to lose. Beverley was recently named to the All-Defensive second team, a decision that was questioned by many. If the Clippers are to move through to the Conference Finals, Beverley is going to have to be doing more on the defensive end of the floor.