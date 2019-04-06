Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Unavailable Friday night
Beverley (hip) won't play Friday against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has been ruled out yet again due to a hip injury, as he's set to miss his second consecutive matchup. Landry Shamet drew the start for Beverley in the Clippers' previous matchup and figures to do so again Friday evening.
