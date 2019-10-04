Beverley failed to score, ending with six rebounds, two assists, and one block in just 12 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason loss to Houston.

Beverley played only 12 minutes on Friday, not even attempting a single field-goal. His role appears set despite the effort, likely to be the starting point guard. He is a player you can probably snag with a last round pick in most standard formats. There is value to be had there with Beverely typically a player that flies under the radar.