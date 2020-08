Beverley (calf) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Game 6 against the Mavericks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The extra time off due to postponements has seemingly left Beverley in better condition, as he was initially labeled doubtful for Game 6. He'll presumably test the calf out before the contest to determine his availability. If Beverley returns, fewer minutes will be available for Landry Shamet and Reggie Jackson.