Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Beverley contributed 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.
Beverley was brilliant, contributing in every category except blocks while falling one board and three dimes shy of a triple-double. Beverley has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four and six of the last eight games. Moreover, he continues to earn 30-plus minutes more often than not thanks to his ability and willingness to get after it defensively.
