Beverley contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five boards and one block in 31 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 140-115 win over the Celtics.

Beverley's scoring production often ebbs and flows, but he's typically been offering enough in other categories to make him a viable roster option in most leagues. Over the Clippers' past nine contests, he's chipping in 8.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game. He should continue to clear 30 minutes for the foreseeable future as the Clippers look to secure a postseason spot.