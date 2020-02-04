Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in winning effort
Beverley put up 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 108-105 win over the Spurs.
Since returning from a three-game absence in late January due to a groin issue, Beverley hasn't needed much time to get back up to full speed. In his first three outings back in action, he's averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes. Some red-hot shooting from the field (52%) and three-point range (52.9%) during that stretch have elevated his output to some degree, but even if his scoring tails off from here, Beverley will still offer enough in other areas to make himself roster-worthy in 12-team leagues.
