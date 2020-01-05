Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line versus Knicks
Beverley provided six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 135-132 win over the Knicks.
Beverley returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a wrist injury and managed a fairly well-rounded stat line, albeit with a modest scoring total. Beverley has handed out at least six dimes in three of his last five appearances, and he'll have several days to rest and recover in advance of Friday's matchup versus the lowly Warriors.
