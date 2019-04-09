Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will be available for finale
Updating a previous report, Beverley (hip) will be available for the Clippers' regular season finale against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Beverley missed the previous three games with a hip injury, but the Clippers will treat Wednesday's game as a playoff tuneup, so both Beverley and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) will be available. As such, the Clippers will likely re-shuffle the starting lineup, which could mean Lou Williams moving back to the bench after making a spot start Sunday against Golden State.
