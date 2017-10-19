Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play in opener Thursday

Beverley will play in the Clippers' opener Thursday against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley was battling some knee soreness near the end of the preseason, but the issue was never expected to keep him out for the start of the regular season. Look for him to start at point guard in his debut for the Clippers. Beverley posted averages of 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes last season.