Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Monday
Beverley (calf) will play in Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has been sidelined for the previous two contests with knee soreness. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload as the team's starting point guard.
