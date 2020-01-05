Beverley (wrist) will play Sunday against New York, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

It'll be Beverley's first appearance since missing the last three games with a wrist injury. Beverley will presumably reclaim his post as the Clippers' starting point guard, likely sending Derrick Walton to the bench as a result. In 29 outings this season, Beverley is averaging 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.