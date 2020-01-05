Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Sunday
Beverley (wrist) will play Sunday against New York, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
It'll be Beverley's first appearance since missing the last three games with a wrist injury. Beverley will presumably reclaim his post as the Clippers' starting point guard, likely sending Derrick Walton to the bench as a result. In 29 outings this season, Beverley is averaging 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Could play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Saturday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Close to return•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: To miss multiple contests•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.