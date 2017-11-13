Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will remain out Monday vs. 76ers

Beverley (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the 76ers, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

Beverley has missed the last two games with what's being listed as a sore right knee and has yet to make the necessary improvement to be cleared for a return. He'll be out once again Monday, so the Clippers are set to go with rookie Sindarius Thornwell and Austin Rivers as the team's starting backcourt against the Sixers. A timetable for Beverley's return has yet to be established, so continue to consider him day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play on Friday against the Cavaliers.