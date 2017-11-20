Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will return Monday

Beverley (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Knicks, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

After missing the previous two games with a sore right knee, Beverley will return to action Monday, but at this point it's unclear if he'll start. If Doc Rivers does re-insert him into the lineup, rookie second-rounder Sindarius Thornwell would shift to the bench.

